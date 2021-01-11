BJP will bag over 100 seats and retain power in Assam, says Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday asserted that his party will return to power in Assam in the upcoming elections, bagging over 100 of 126 Assembly seats, as the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government has worked for the all-round development of the State.
Mr. Nadda, during his address at 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Silchar, said that the saffron party, since its victory in 2016 Assam Assembly polls, has gone on to win all elections in the State — be it zilla parishad, panchayat, territorial or autonomous council.
The party has given due recognition to Assam's culture, language and identity, the top BJP leader said.
“The BJP has been working peacefully for the development of Assam, taking into consideration the interests of all communities. It has fulfilled their demands without harming others,” he said.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah resolved the 50-year old Bodo issue by signing a peace accord and bringing the militants to the mainstream. All stakeholders were taken into confidence and the accord ensured that their demands were given due recognition," he stated.
The BJP chief, who arrived in Silchar on Monday on a two-day visit, is set to leave later in the day for Guwahati, where he will hold meetings with members of the party's State unit core committee, election committee and other office bearers.
