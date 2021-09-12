‘BJP wants to impose RSS agenda’

CHANDIGARH

12 September 2021 01:21 IST

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Saturday accused the Central and the governments in the States led by the BJP of attempting to impose the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the country.

“Constitutional rights of the people are being crushed. Ever since the BJP government was formed, there has been a campaign to implement the RSS agenda bypassing the Constitution. The Constitution is being blown away. Even the constitutional institutions of the country be it - the Election Commission or the CBI, ED, Income Tax department, they are being used against the opponents by interfering with the constitutionally guaranteed rights of all of them,” she said addressing at the induction ceremony of the party’s legal department here.

“The way lawyers had contributed to the freedom of the country in the past, in the same way even today lawyers have to come forward and contribute to protecting the Constitution so that the existence of these constitutional institutions can be saved, and BJP could not do any kind of tampering with the Constitution,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms Selja said India is far ahead in the world in terms of internet ban. “The internet has been banned about 32 times in the country so far this year. Due to the shutdown of internet service, not only the common man has to face problems, but the economic system of the country also has to suffer a lot,” she alleged.

She alleged that under BJP’s regime human rights groups have been under pressure, journalists and activists are being threatened and this has led to the loss of political and civil liberties in the country. The degradation of freedom of expression, media and civil society has reached the forefront during the BJP’s regime and India is becoming an autocratic country,” she said.