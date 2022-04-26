BJP urges implementation of Uniform Civil Code in Bihar; ally JD(U) fumes

Caste census, Bihar special status, NRC, CAA other contentious issues

Senior state BJP leader and party’s Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi recently hailed the announcement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about plans to implement Uniform Civil Code in BJP-ruled states. Days after this, BJP MLAs in the state too expressed the need to implement it in their state.

However, the JD(U) leaders questioned the “need of it in the state where people have been living peacefully”. This is yet another instance of the deepening chasm between the ruling allies in the state. Earlier, the leaders of the ruling alliance have crossed swords on the question of caste-based census, special status for Bihar, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The recent buzz in the state’s political circles has been that Chief minister Nitish Kumar might be replaced with a BJP leader in the state in lieu of which the CM would be offered a respectful alternative position at the Center. “The ambitious plan of BJP, may be, is to contest the next parliamentary and assembly poll in 2024 and 2025 respectively under a BJP Chief Minister,” said political analyst Ajay Kumar.

However, senior party leaders of both the allies have refuted any such possibility saying Mr. Kumar has been given the mandate to remain the Chief Minister till 2025. “The Opposition parties have been creating such a confusion that Mr. Kumar is likely to be replaced as CM by a BJP leader,” BJP leader Sushil Modi stated.

But Sushil Modi’s welcoming of Union Minister Amit Shah’s recent announcement to implement Uniform Civil Code in all BJP-ruled states has created yet another tiff between leaders of both ruling alliance partners.

At the 164 th Vijayotsva function of freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh held at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur, in which Mr. Shah along with all senior BJP leaders from the state were present, Mr. Sushil Modi welcomed Mr. Shah’s announcement to implement UCC in all BJP-ruled states. Soon after, some BJP MLAs of the state too expressed the need to implement it in the state and urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for its implementation.

“The Constitution of the country has given equal rights to all, so everyone should be equal. It is a good thing to have one law for all,” said BJP legislator and minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, Jibesh Kumar Mishra. Similarly, revenue minister and BJP MLA Ram Surat Rai said, “Wherever there is BJP government, UCC should be implemented. This is in the interest of the country and we also urge Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to implement it”.

However, parliamentary board chairman of JD(U) Upendra Kushwaha said, “Everything is going well under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Why will the Uniform Civil Code be implemented here as the people of Bihar are living peacefully!” “I don’t think there is any need of it,” Mr Kushwaha quipped. The other JD(U) leaders too echoed the sentiment.

The BJP leaders, however, appeared unfazed with Mr Kushwaha’s remark.