Other States

BJP trying to suppress farmers’ voice: Selja

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of adopting dirty tricks to suppress the farmers’ voice and their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said on Saturday that BJP was hell-bent on branding farmers as traitors. “What type of patriotism is BJP exhibiting? BJP should remember that the families of these farmers have sacrificed their lives for the country. These farmers have family members on the borders to protect the country. The Congress will organise a peace march in every block of Haryana from February 3 to 5 in support of the farmers,” she said at a press conference here.

False cases

Ms. Selja said since the day the agitation started, attempts were made by BJP to discredit the movement. “The agitating farmers are being threatened and intimidated by the police administration at the behest of BJP. False cases are being filed against the farmers,” she alleged.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded that mobile internet services be restored immediately. “Suspension of mobile internet is a conspiracy to subvert the ongoing farmers’ agitation.”

Related Articles
