BJP trying to divide the country on caste, religious lines : Lalu

February 25, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Purnea (Bihar)

The BJP and RSS are against the minorities in the country, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad said

PTI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Launching a frontal attack on BJP-led government at the Centre, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Februrary 25 alleged that the saffron party is trying to divide the country on caste and religious lines.

The BJP and RSS are against the minorities in the country, he claimed.

Prasad, who recently returned to the country after a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, was addressing a rally of the Grand Alliance of which RJD in a constituent, here on the virtual mode from Delhi.

“The BJP and RSS are against minorities and weaker sections of the society ... We (the Grand alliance) will wipe out BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly polls," he said. Both BJP and RSS are against reservation and are trying to change the Constitution and end reservation, Prasad alleged.

“Our fight is with the ideology of RSS. BJP is following the instructions of RSS. Bihar has taken the initiative and the BJP-led central government will be wiped out from the entire country in the coming polls," he added.

Prasad's comments came on a day Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally at Lauruia in West Champaran district held Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for plunging Bihar into 'jungle raj' for which he used to blame the previous RJD-Congress rule in the State.

He also likened JD(U)'s alliance with RJD to "attempts to mix oil with water."

