BJP trying to divert attention from basic issues, says Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the BJP was trying to divert attention from the basic issues faced by the country by indulging in drama. He added that change is certain in the upcoming polls in five States.

Speaking to the reporters here, Mr. Patole said, “The Congress is ready... However, the BJP is trying to divert attention from the basic issues by indulging in drama,” he said.

“When they are out of power, they want to save the country, and when in power, they want to save themselves. People have understood this type of thinking, and hence, change is certain,” he said.

Speaking about the Prime Minister’s ‘security breach’ row, Mr. Patole said, “We have been saying that the Congress and the country have lost two PMs to security lapses. Hence, the party has taken the issue seriously and is not looking at it politically.”

Mr. Patole asked why the route given by the MHA was changed at the last moment and how the BJP supporters reached the place where the convoy was stranded. “These points should be investigated and the Supreme Court has ordered a probe.”