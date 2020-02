BJP trying to destabilise my government, attacking federal structure: Bhupesh Baghel

Bhopal

01 March 2020 00:23 IST

Raids conducted on premises of government officials, associates

With raids on premises of government officials and associates continuing for over two days, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has written to the Governor alleging that the BJP government at the Centre was “conspiring to destabilise” its government and attacking federalism by conducting such raids.

Stating that the raids intended to put pressure on his government, Mr. Baghel wrote, “The way it is being done along with the central paramilitary forces, it appears to be a direct attack on the Congress government inspired by political rancour.”

The irony, he added, was that the State government wasn’t even informed which agency was conducting raids. “Without the prior permission of the Chhattisgarh government, central paramilitary forces have been deployed, which is unconstitutional and an interference in its jurisdiction,” he wrote. Usually, the local police accompany income tax officials during raids.

Mr. Baghel, in the letter on Friday signed by Cabinet Ministers, urged Governor Anusuiya Uikey to intervene in the matter, so that “democracy is preserved and the elected government can function within the contours of the constitution without fear.”

Pointing out that an alleged team of income tax officials raided residences of government officials, including those attached to his office, for the second day on Friday, he said, “The Chhattisgarh government is investigating corruption of the former Bharatiya Janata Party government and has registered several cases. Rattled by this, the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre is conspiring to destabilise the Congress government.”

Mr. Baghel claimed his government, formed after Congress secured a thumping majority, had developed a unique image in the country by continuously working for people. “Our wins in byelections, urban bodies and panchayats have shocked it [BJP],” he added.

As the BJP was unable to contest the Congress through democratic means, he contended, it was resorting to unconstitutional methods “to attack the federal structure”.

“The BJP has become infamous for such vengeful acts in the world and this action has created an atmosphere of fear and terror in the country,” he wrote, adding that it was an attack on democracy, and the people would not tolerate it.

The alleged income tax teams on Thursday raided at least 25 premises linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and others on charges of tax evasion. State government officials said the teams were assisted by the CRPF, a central paramilitary force, to conduct the raids in Raipur and a few other locations.

On Thursday teams raided residences and offices of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar; joint secretary, commerce and industries department, A.K. Tuteja; and State Real Estate Regulatory Authority chairman and former chief secretary Vivek Dhand, among others. A day later officials raided the residence of, among others, Saumya Chaursia, deputy secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office.

On Tuesday, the Economic Offences Wing had registered a case against former principal secretary Aman Singh and his wife Yasmeen Singh, both considered close to the former BJP government, in a disproportionate assets case. They have moved the high court alleging harassment.