BJP trampling on constitutional institutions: Amrinder Singh

CHANDIGARH

04 January 2021 02:37 IST

Power-hungry party misusing Governor’s office, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday reacted sharply to BJP Punjab unit’s allegation that he was trying to make Punjab into another West Bengal, saying it was the “power-hungry BJP which had been trying to use the office of the Governor for its own vested interests.”

“It has been happening in West Bengal, it happened in Maharashtra, and now they are trying to do the same in Punjab,” said Capt. Amarinder in a statement.

“The BJP, which has been systemically trampling all democratic and constitutional institutions, has not spared even the office of Governor,” said the Chief Minister, adding that “these actions do not behove a party that is the custodian of these institutions as the ruling party at the Centre.”

Capt. Amarinder quipped that the BJP, despite being a national party, seemed totally ignorant about the constitutional provisions, according to which the Governor was the titular head of the state but all administration authority vested with the chief minister.

“Don’t these BJP leaders know that the law and order responsibility of my State lies with me, not only as chief minister but also as the home minister,” he asked.

Describing as shocking the BJP’s repeated attempts at politicisation of the farmers’ agitation, the Chief Minister said the party was shamelessly exploiting the situation and spreading a carnage of lies for furthering its political interests. This, he said, was evident in their bid to project the farmers’ genuine anger as a law and order situation in Punjab.

Incidents of BJP leaders facing the wrath of farmers have been reported from the BJP-ruled Haryana, and even Uttar Pradesh, he pointed out, adding that by the same yardstick those should also be construed as a case of collapse of law and order in those states.

“And if the incidents of farmers venting their anger at BJP leaders in Punjab are at the behest of the ruling Congress here, as they are alleging, then by the same logic, the ruling BJP in Haryana and U.P. is to blame for the trouble there,” he added.

Stating that it is sad that at a time when farmers were dying every day in the bitter winter cold while sitting in protest at Delhi borders for the past nearly 40 days, the BJP was busy indulging in cheap politics, Capt. Amarinder said, “The entire nation can feel the pain of the farmers except the party which heads the country.” He urged the BJP-led central government to climb down from its exalted ego and bring the farming crisis to an end before it gets completely out of hand and brings India to ruination.