BJP to use yatra formula in Chhattisgarh too

September 05, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - RAIPUR

As part of its preparations for the Assembly elections due by the end of this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party will launch two Parivartan Yatras (tours for change) in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, starting September 12.

Both the yatras will cover a distance of 2,989 km across 87 Assembly constituencies during which the party will raise issues against the Bhupesh Baghel government.

As has been the format of this outreach programmes in two other States – Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh — where similar Yatras [the names vary according to the BJP’s role as Opposition or ruling party in that State] are in progress, senior national leaders will flag off the event at Jashpur and Dantewada, situated in the tribal belts of Sarguja and Bastar, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public event in Bilaspur in Central Chhattisgarh.

BJP State President Arun Sao said that BJP’s Parivartan Yatra will start from Dantewada on September 12 and from Jashpurnagar on September 16. The one in Dantewada will be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while the other will be flagged off by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

He added that he will be leading the first yatra himself and the second yatra will be led by Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Assembly Narayan Chandel. He said all senior leaders will be a part of the programme and will join yatras during one leg or the other, hinting that like the other two States, the focus was on “collective leadership”.