BJP to take out ‘rath yatra’ in Tripura ahead of Assembly polls

December 26, 2022 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Agartala

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura will organise a ‘rath yatra’ across the State from the first of January, as the saffron party gears up for the Assembly polls due early next year, a party leader said on Monday, December 26, 2022.

A three-member committee headed by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has been constituted to oversee preparations for the yatra, he said.

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly is due to be held in February.

“One yatra will set out from North Tripura district while another from South Tripura district,” BJP media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said.

The party’s chief spokesperson, Subarta Chakraborty, said the objective of the yatra is to seek the blessings of people in the run-up to the polls.

“We do believe that people will join the ‘rath yatra’ to show solidarity towards the party that has addressed their basic needs,” he said.

For the first time, a political party will organise such a yatra in the northeastern state ahead of an election, party sources claimed.

During the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP had conducted several road shows, with a number of Union Ministers leading those.

Meanwhile, the saffron party’s mega outreach programme ¬ ‘Prati Ghare Shushan’ ¬ concluded on Sunday.

BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh, who is in the poll-bound State, held the party’s election management committee meeting on Sunday evening to review its preparedness for the assembly election.

Senior party leaders attended the meeting, the sources added.