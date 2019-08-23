BJP to launch ‘Cha Chakra’ to counter Trinamool’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’

In a bid to counter the Trinamool Congress’ ‘Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Didi)’ mass outreach programme, the West Bengal unit of the BJP is all set to launch ‘Cha Chakra (tea get-together)’ to reach out to the people and spread the party’s message with an eye on the next Assembly polls.

Although West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh denied that the initiative was meant to outsmart the TMC’S digital platform for masses, he said it was aimed at reaching out to the people in a more effective manner.

“From September this year, we would launch this ‘Cha Chakra’ as our mass outreach programme,” he said.

Explaining the campaign, he said: “Generally, every morning, I go for a walk and while returning I have tea at a local shop and speak to the residents. I have been doing this every day for last several years. I may be at Coochbehar in north Bengal or Kakdwip in south Bengal, but my routine remains the same. So now the party has decided to make it a programme and launch it officially.”

While reacting to the development, Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee mocked the BJP for trying to copy the party’s new initiative for a better connect with the people.

‘Not bothered’

“They are trying to copy us. Let them do that. We are not bothered. But it won’t bear any fruitful results for them as they don’t have a mass leader like [Chief Minister] Mamata Banerjee in Bengal,” Mr. Chatterjee said.

On the advice of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his firm ‘Indian Political Action Committee’ — appointed by the Trinamool Congress after the recent Lok Sabha polls - Ms. Banerjee had on July 29 launched a helpline number — 9137091370 — and a website — www.didikebolo.com — as a part of the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign to enable people have a direct interface with the party functionaries.

She also unveiled a public outreach programme under which over 1,000 party leaders will visit 10,000 villages over the next 100 days to understand people’s problems and redress their grievances.

The BJP, which staged a stupendous show in the general election, is leaving no stone unturned to unseat Ms. Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly polls.