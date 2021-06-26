Other States

BJP to decide on Himachal CM candidate after polls

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (centre) with State BJP leaders (from lLeft) Kishan Kapoor, Anurag Thakur, Ram Saroop Sharma and Suresh Kashyap, in New Delhi. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party will declare the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh after the 2022 Assembly polls, said party spokesperson Randhir Sharma in Dharamshala on Friday, June 25, 2021, while exuding confidence of winning the polls.

He, however, said according to the party tradition, the elections will be contested under the leadership of current CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Mr. Sharma also exuded confidence of winning the polls, saying the Opposition Congress won’t be able to pose any challenge to the party as it is marred by factionalism.

Mr. Sharma told this to reporters in Dharamshala while briefing about a meeting of BJP’s top leaders from the State and Delhi.

Prominent BJP leaders, including national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, national vice-president Saudan Singh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and State party president Suresh Kayshap, attended the two-day meeting being held in Dharamshala.

Mr. Sharma further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and other central leaders will campaign in the state. Meanwhile, party sources said it was decided in the meeting to chalk out a strategy to improve coordination between the state government and the organisation for better results in the Assembly elections.


