BJP to corner Nitish over chargesheet against Tejashwi during Monsoon Session of Bihar Legislature commencing on July 10

July 08, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Patna

The Opposition BJP has chalked out a strategy to corner Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the Monsoon Session of Bihar Legislature starting from July 10.

The most important issue the BJP has decided to raise in both Houses is the chargesheet against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the land-for-jobs case. The BJP will demand the sacking of Mr. Yadav from Cabinet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on July 3 filed a fresh chargesheet against Mr. Yadav, his father and former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad, mother and former CM Rabri Devi, and others in connection with the case.

Since the filing of the chargesheet, BJP leaders have been demanding Mr. Yadav’s resignation. However, his father had categorically said neither he nor his family members were afraid of cases lodged against them.

“The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Tejashwi Yadav, how can he remain in the post of Deputy CM? We will demand his resignation or his sacking from the Cabinet. We will raise this issue in both Houses and will not sit quiet until he resigns,” BJP Bihar president Samrat Choudhary told The Hindu.

Mr. Choudhary who is the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council further said that the BJP will also raise the issue of 10 lakh jobs promised by the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government.

Other contentious issues would be the removal of domicile norms for teacher recruitment, collapse of bridges and tensions within the Education Department. Corruption and crime would be other issues on which the Opposition will attack the government during the short session which will last for five days.

“If the government gives proper reply to the Opposition on the floor of the House then proceedings will be smooth but if that does not happen then we will oppose the proceedings. There are many issues like corruption and crime, and the way the government changed domicile policy and lathi-charged aspiring teachers. The government will have to answer,“ said Vijay Sinha, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, a war of words could also erupt over issues like Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and alleged misuse of central agencies.

The first supplementary Budget will also be presented and discussed. Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has appealed for cooperation from all the parties.

Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chowdhary and Legislative Council Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur have also appealed for peaceful proceedings.