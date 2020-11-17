BJP to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab

CHANDIGARH:

17 November 2020 23:12 IST

It will focus on deploying workers at booth level.

Months after the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and its oldest alliance partner, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) parted ways, the BJP in Punjab has decided to contest alone on all 117 Assembly seats in the State elections due early 2022.

BJP’s State president Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday told The Hindu that to strengthen party base across the State, the party is now focusing on deploying workers at the booth-level. “We have decided to fight upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab all alone on all the 117 seats. We are already ready with organisational set-up at district level... now we are all set to constitute committees at booth level. At one booth we will have 10 workers, who will work towards strengthening the party,” Mr. Sharma said.

“Our focus is to make Punjab corruption and drugs free... We will convey to every section of people that BJP is their party... sabka saath-sabka vikas (together with all, development for all) will be our moto,” he added.

In September, amid the controversy over Centre’s agriculture sector laws, one of the BJP’s oldest alliance partner, the SAD had decided to break away from National Democratic Alliance coalition. BJP and SAD had been over the years in alliance contesting the Assembly polls on a seat-sharing formula in which the SAD contested on 94 seats and the BJP on 23.

Earlier BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh stated that the BJP has started preparations on a war footing to contest all the Assembly seats in 2022 elections and organisational structure at 23,000 polling booths was being strengthened by mobilising BJP workers at the grassroot level.

Mr. Chugh added that party’s national president J.P. Nadda would virtually inaugurate 10 district offices of the party on November 19 and thereafter would undertake a three days’ tour to the State to take stock of the preparations and galvanise the party workers.

The party would popularise 160 public welfare schemes launched by the NDA government among masses and apprise the people of the progress made on them in Punjab.