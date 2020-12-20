BJP, TMC spar over Tagore as Shah visits Visva Bharati

Ruling party leader says posters insulted poet

On Sunday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Visva Bharati, set up by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 in Santiniketan, the Trinamool Congress held protests outside Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata, alleging an insult to the revered poet.

While Mr. Shah participated in a number of events at Visva Bharati including a visit to Bangladesh Bhawan, Sangeet Bhawan at Upasana Griha at the University, senior Trinamool Congress leader and Minister in West Bengal government Subrata Mukherjee held a press conference in Kolkata alleging that the BJP has disrespected the poet.

Referring to some posters which had come up in Santiniketan on Saturday where Mr Shah’s photograph was placed above the sketch of the poet, Mr. Mukherjee said the BJP has tried to demean the poet. The posters were removed after the placement of the photographs was pointed out.

“They (the BJP) have demeaned Rabindranath... we are shocked and therefore, we are wanted to protest. They will break statue of Vidyasagar and outsiders will come belittle Rabindranath. We cannot allow this. So several of our party supporters are protesting at Jorasanko Thakurbari,” Mr. Mukherjee said. Morasko Thakurbari is the birth place of Rabindranath Tagore.

Birbhum road show

After his visit to Shantiniketan, Mr. Shah held a road show at Bolpur in Birbhum district, a short distance away. Thousands of BJP supporters had started gathering for the road show since morning.

Senior party leaders including State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, vice-president Mukul Roy and national general secretary Kaliash Vijayvargiya also participated in the Birbhum road show. BJP supporters raised slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ during the road show. The TMC had won the Bolpur Lok Sabha seat.

Visva Bharati cetenary

Earlier in the day, speaking to journalists in Santiniketan, Mr. Shah spoke of the rich literary and cultural legacy of Tagore who inspired both Gandhiji and Subhas Chandra Bose.

“By setting up Visva Bharati, Gurudev Tagore on one hand developed and disseminated Indian language, culture and philosophy and on the other hand he brought the language, culture and philosophy of other countries to Visva Bharati,” the Home Minister said.

Pointing out that Tagore is perhaps the only person who wrote national anthem of two countries (India and Bangladesh), Mr. Shah said Tagore’s message was that the purpose of education is to break free all shackles of narrow-mindedness.

“Now that this institution (Visva Bharati) is going to complete 100 years, we should spread the message of Gurudev more emphatically and the Indian culture and language should get world recognition,” Mr. Shah said. Visva Bharati was set up by Tagore in 1921.