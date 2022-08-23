BJP 'terrified' by AAP, going to remove its Gujarat unit chief: Arvind Kejriwal

Gujarat BJP’s media coordinator Yagnesh Dave asked Mr. Kejriwal to stop daydreaming and focus on himself instead of thinking about C.R. Patil

Gujarat BJP’s media coordinator Yagnesh Dave asked Mr. Kejriwal to stop daydreaming and focus on himself instead of thinking about C.R. Patil

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 23 claimed that the BJP will soon remove its Gujarat unit president C.R. Patil as it is "terrified" by the presence of Aam Aadmi Party in the poll-bound State.

The AAP national convenor, who embarked on a two-day visit to Gujarat along with his deputy Manish Sisodia to campaign for his party ahead of Assembly polls later this year, is scheduled to interact with youth in Bhavnagar city on issues of education and employment on the second day of his tour.

"In Gujarat, the BJP is badly terrified of the Aam Aadmi Party. According to sources, Gujarat BJP state president CR Patil is going to be removed soon," Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweeted in Hindi.

"Is BJP so scared?" he asked.

However, BJP leader Dave in a statement said it seems Mr. Kejriwal has developed a “hobby of daydreaming”. Gujarat BJP’s media coordinator Yagnesh Dave asked Mr. Kejriwal to stop daydreaming and focus on himself instead of thinking about Mr. Patil.

“Instead of thinking about CR Patil, you should focus on yourself,” Mr. Dave said.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Rutvij Patel also hit out at Mr. Kejriwal and tweeted, “Revdilal ji, politics and public service can not be done as per sources. Instead of BJP, you should worry about yourself and your liquor minister (Sisodia).”

The AAP national convener compared the BJP with the Kauravas, the defeated villains of the Mahabharat, and his side as the Pandavas, the victorious heroes of the Hindu epic.

Addressing a townhall meeting in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, he had claimed that the BJP-ruled Gujarat is yearning for a change and the AAP has received immense support from the people.

This was the reason why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, Mr. Kejriwal said.

The CBI had on Friday raided the home of Mr. Sisodia and 30 other locations in the country over allegations of corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

The central probe agency registered a source-based FIR making Mr. Sisodia and others accused in the case following Delhi LG V.K. Saxena's recommendation for an investigation in the matter.