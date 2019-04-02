BJP targets Ajit Pawar on irrigation scam, says HC verdict imminent

Pune

02 April 2019 01:18 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would soon face a reckoning for his ‘role’ in the alleged multi-crore irrigation scam, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil said on Monday.

“The case against Ajit Pawar is currently on at Bombay High Court. We [the BJP government] have submitted all documents pertaining to the case. The court is expected to announce its verdict any moment now,” Mr. Patil, the cabinet Minister for Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation said in Solapur district.

While this is not the first time the BJP has attempted to exert pressure on Mr. Pawar by bringing up his name in connection with the alleged irrigation scam, Mr. Patil’s remarks against the NCP leader in the face of the approaching general elections assume significance.

“Our country runs on the basis of the Constitution. The BJP has faith in it. And our government has taken action against all offenders within the legal and constitutional framework. [NCP leader] Chhagan Bhujbal, too, went to jail for two years in connection with the various corruption cases lodged against him,” said Mr. Patil.

In November last year, the BJP’s Maharashtra unit president Raosaheb Danve had made a statement about Mr. Pawar’s imminent “arrest” in connection with the case.

A little more than three weeks after Mr. Danve’s statement, a 26-page affidavit filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court spelled out Mr. Pawar’s alleged role in the scam.

In September 2012, Mr. Pawar had dramatically quit his post as Deputy Chief Minister following allegations of massive irregularities that detailed his granting project approvals (totaling more than Rs. 20,000 crore) during an eight-month period.

Approvals to 38 projects were allegedly granted without the mandatory clearance of the governing council of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) during Mr. Pawar’s stint as Water Resources Minister between 1999 and 2009.

However, barely three months after he resigned, Mr. Pawar was ‘reinstated’ as Deputy Chief Minister after a government White Paper on irrigation projects gave him a ‘clean chit’.