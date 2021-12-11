Other States

BJP taking credit for SP’s work: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took potshots at the BJP Government over the Saryu Nahar National Project, saying three-fourths of the project was completed by his Government.

According to the Centre, the project was launched in 1978 but got delayed for four decades due to “lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring”.

“There are basically two types of people in the world, some who really work and some who appropriate others’ work. This is the difference between the government of SP and today’s ‘kainchijivi’ (ribbon cutting) government. That’s why in 2022 elections the BJP is going to be completely wiped out,” Mr. Yadav said in another tweet.


