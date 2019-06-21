BJP takes out rally with dead bodies, tension persists in West Bengal’s Bhatpara

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a rally in Bhatpara on Friday, where two persons were killed in Thursday’s firing.

Dharamveer Shaw’s (40) body, one of two persons killed, was taken to his residence amidst huge police protection. BJP MP, MLA and councillors led the rally with the bodies. Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh, his son and local MLA Pawan Singh and brother-in-law Sunil Singh, a councillor, were in the forefront of the rally along with few thousand people. Both of the deceased Dharamveer and Rambabu Shaw (18), were snack food sellers. At least five persons were injured on Thursday's firing in Bhatpara, one of them is a school teacher.

People on Friday were shouting slogans against the police who, they claimed, killed the food sellers. Many were shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and blaming police for firing. However Police has denied the allegation.

Locals also demanded dissolution of Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Many were seen walking with large banners demanding imposition of President's rule in the State. Locals claimed that bombs were hurled on Friday.

The area, known for jute processing factories, was witnessing sporadic violence continuously over last one month. Both TMC and the BJP blamed each other for the relentless violence when groups were seen hurling bombs at each other. Video footages surfaced on internet where miscreants could be scene roaming in the streets with fire arms.

Meanwhile, senior police officers of Brrackpore Police Commissioner has been replaced.