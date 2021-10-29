BJP takes on Congress over Internet shutdowns

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out against the Congress government in Rajasthan over Internet shutdowns in the State, saying four shutdowns in the past month caused a loss of ₹800 crore. At a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore cited a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019 that said the Centre had no right to shutdown the Internet, in the context of J&K.

He said Rajasthan was in second place among states in terms of internet shutdowns, with 78 instances in the past 10 years, after 315 in Jammu and Kashmir. The timeframe includes the five-year term of the BJP Government from 2013 to 2018.

“The Rajasthan government says that they’re shutting down the internet to stop leakage of test papers and prevent cheating. However, in the five exams held in the last 1.5 years, leakages and cheating have taken place at a mass level,” he said.