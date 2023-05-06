BJP takes exception to video against PM Modi being played in Rajasthan camp

May 06, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - JAIPUR

The Opposition BJP in Rajasthan has taken exception to a video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi being played at one of the ongoing inflation relief camps of the State government. The video, containing the slogan Modi Hatao Desh Bachao (remove Modi, save the nation) was reportedly played at a camp in Dausa district.

The old video showed Aam Aadmi Party leaders delivering speeches at a rally organised some time ago and criticising Mr. Modi. AAP workers attending the rally were shown carrying anti-Modi placards and raising the slogans. It was played at a camp organised on panchayat samiti premises in Dausa earlier this week.

The BJP said the playing of an “objectionable video” amounted to the launch of a political campaign in a government programme and sought the intervention of Governor Kalraj Mishra in the matter. BJP State president C.P. Joshi shot off a letter to Mr. Mishra on Thursday demanding urgent action.

Mr. Joshi, the Lok Sabha Member from Chittorgarh, said the act of the government officials at the camp was not only against their conduct rules, but it was also an attempt to tarnish Mr. Modi’s image at the behest of the ruling Congress. “The public money has been misused at the camp for political propaganda against an elected Prime Minister,” he said.

Mr. Joshi requested the Governor to give instructions to the State government to take action against the officials as well as the elected representatives present in the camp at Dausa.

The inflation relief camps, launched at Jaipur district’s Mahapura village panchayat on April 24, are being organised in all towns and villages across the State to extend the benefits of 10 public welfare schemes to the people. As the camps are also publicising the Congress government’s achievements ahead of this year’s Assembly election, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is touring all districts to ensure their success.

The BJP State chief alleged that the Congress government was misleading the common people in the camps in the midst of strike by the ministerial staff. “The government machinery is being misused at the camps on the pretext of providing relief. There are no basic facilities at the camps and the visitors are kept waiting for long hours,” Mr. Joshi said.