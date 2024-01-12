ADVERTISEMENT

BJP sweeps Assam tribal council elections

January 12, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The party had a head-start in the 28-member North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council with six seats won unopposed

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the elections to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous District (NCHAC) council covering the district of Dima Hasao.

Unprecedented violence had marked the campaign for the elections to the 28 constituencies of the council held on January 8.

The BJP won 24 seats – six of the uncontested – when the results were available by 8 p.m. Two seats were won by independent candidates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Assam government denied nod for night halts at two places: Congress

The contest, however, was closer than the outcome suggested. For instance, Ratan Jarambusa of the BJP scraped past independent candidate Pronen Haflongbar in the Kalachand constituency by one vote.

The BJP formed the NCHAC government in 2019 after winning 19 seats. The next best was Congress with two seats. Independent candidates won most of the other seats.

The NCHAC is the third tribal council under the Sixth Schedule in Assam where the BJP rules on its own or in alliance with regional parties. The other two are the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and the Bodoland Territorial Council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US