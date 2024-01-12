BJP sweeps Assam tribal council elections

January 12, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the elections to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous District (NCHAC) council covering the district of Dima Hasao.

Unprecedented violence had marked the campaign for the elections to the 28 constituencies of the council held on January 8.

The BJP won 24 seats – six of the uncontested – when the results were available by 8 p.m. Two seats were won by independent candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest, however, was closer than the outcome suggested. For instance, Ratan Jarambusa of the BJP scraped past independent candidate Pronen Haflongbar in the Kalachand constituency by one vote.

The BJP formed the NCHAC government in 2019 after winning 19 seats. The next best was Congress with two seats. Independent candidates won most of the other seats.

The NCHAC is the third tribal council under the Sixth Schedule in Assam where the BJP rules on its own or in alliance with regional parties. The other two are the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and the Bodoland Territorial Council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.