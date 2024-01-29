ADVERTISEMENT

BJP supporters clash with police at Barrackpore

January 29, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kolkata

BJP activists engaged in a pitched battle after they were stopped from marching to Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in protest against alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the area

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

Police use water cannon on BJP workers. | Photo Credit: X@ANI

Clashes erupted between the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and local police on January 29 in West Bengal’s Barrackpore during State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar’s law violation program.

BJP activists engaged in a pitched battle after they were stopped from marching to Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in protest against alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the area.

Hundreds of BJP supporters had joined the march and tried to breach the barricade when the police stopped them. As tensions escalated, BJP protestors resorted to pelting stones, leading police to fire tear gas shells to restore order, resulting in chaos. Some BJP supporters had sustained injuries in the clash. Vehicular traffic was also disrupted because of the clash.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the West Bengal Police fails to apprehend a fugitive Trinamool Congress leader [Sheikh Shahjahan] who attacked ED officials during a raid and subsequently evades arrest, they demonstrate their audacity by attacking women BJP members engaging in peaceful protests, inflicting serious injuries upon them,” State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said.

The BJP had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Barrackpore after Arjun Singh defected from Trinamool and contested the election on the saffron party ticket. However, Mr. Singh has returned to the Trinamool and the seat is likely to witness an interesting clash in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US