GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP supporters clash with police at Barrackpore

BJP activists engaged in a pitched battle after they were stopped from marching to Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in protest against alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the area

January 29, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Police use water cannon on BJP workers.

Police use water cannon on BJP workers. | Photo Credit: X@ANI

Clashes erupted between the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and local police on January 29 in West Bengal’s Barrackpore during State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar’s law violation program.

BJP activists engaged in a pitched battle after they were stopped from marching to Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in protest against alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the area.

Hundreds of BJP supporters had joined the march and tried to breach the barricade when the police stopped them. As tensions escalated, BJP protestors resorted to pelting stones, leading police to fire tear gas shells to restore order, resulting in chaos. Some BJP supporters had sustained injuries in the clash. Vehicular traffic was also disrupted because of the clash.

“While the West Bengal Police fails to apprehend a fugitive Trinamool Congress leader [Sheikh Shahjahan] who attacked ED officials during a raid and subsequently evades arrest, they demonstrate their audacity by attacking women BJP members engaging in peaceful protests, inflicting serious injuries upon them,” State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said.

The BJP had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Barrackpore after Arjun Singh defected from Trinamool and contested the election on the saffron party ticket. However, Mr. Singh has returned to the Trinamool and the seat is likely to witness an interesting clash in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. 

Related Topics

West Bengal / Bharatiya Janata Party / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.