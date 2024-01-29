BJP supporters clash with police at Barrackpore

January 29, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kolkata

Clashes erupted between the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and local police on January 29 in West Bengal’s Barrackpore during State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar’s law violation program.

BJP activists engaged in a pitched battle after they were stopped from marching to Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in protest against alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the area.

Hundreds of BJP supporters had joined the march and tried to breach the barricade when the police stopped them. As tensions escalated, BJP protestors resorted to pelting stones, leading police to fire tear gas shells to restore order, resulting in chaos. Some BJP supporters had sustained injuries in the clash. Vehicular traffic was also disrupted because of the clash.

“While the West Bengal Police fails to apprehend a fugitive Trinamool Congress leader [Sheikh Shahjahan] who attacked ED officials during a raid and subsequently evades arrest, they demonstrate their audacity by attacking women BJP members engaging in peaceful protests, inflicting serious injuries upon them,” State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said.

The BJP had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Barrackpore after Arjun Singh defected from Trinamool and contested the election on the saffron party ticket. However, Mr. Singh has returned to the Trinamool and the seat is likely to witness an interesting clash in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.