ADVERTISEMENT

BJP submits memorandum to Bengal's poll panel chief claiming 16 lakh fake voters in state

February 28, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Kolkata

There are around 16 lakh duplicate names in the voter list. Most interestingly, the gap between votes polled by the TMC and the BJP in 2019 was around 17 lakh only.

PTI

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of West Bengal alleging approximately 16 lakh fake or duplicate voters in the state and urged the commission to take steps to address the problem.

Leading a delegation of the West Bengal BJP unit, party leader Suvendu Adhikari expressed disappointment with the poll panel's failure to address the issue despite assurances.

"Despite assurances of weeding out duplicate voters, nothing much was achieved. We regret to put on record that practically no steps were taken. There are around 16 lakh duplicate names in the voter list. Most interestingly, the gap between votes polled by the TMC and the BJP in 2019 was around 17 lakh only," he told reporters.

Mr. Adhikari, who is the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, urged the commission to take steps to remove duplicate voters from the electoral rolls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US