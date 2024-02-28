GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP submits memorandum to Bengal's poll panel chief claiming 16 lakh fake voters in state

There are around 16 lakh duplicate names in the voter list. Most interestingly, the gap between votes polled by the TMC and the BJP in 2019 was around 17 lakh only.

February 28, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of West Bengal alleging approximately 16 lakh fake or duplicate voters in the state and urged the commission to take steps to address the problem.

Leading a delegation of the West Bengal BJP unit, party leader Suvendu Adhikari expressed disappointment with the poll panel's failure to address the issue despite assurances.

"Despite assurances of weeding out duplicate voters, nothing much was achieved. We regret to put on record that practically no steps were taken. There are around 16 lakh duplicate names in the voter list. Most interestingly, the gap between votes polled by the TMC and the BJP in 2019 was around 17 lakh only," he told reporters.

Mr. Adhikari, who is the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, urged the commission to take steps to remove duplicate voters from the electoral rolls.

West Bengal / Kolkata

