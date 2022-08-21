BJP stages massive protest in Jaipur on law and order issue

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party staged a massive protest here on Saturday over the issues of deteriorating law and order situation, atrocities on women and saints and illegal mining.

BJP State president Satish Poonia led the march, while raising slogans against the Congress government’s alleged failure to control the heinous crimes. The march was stopped at Civil Lines railway crossing, where the leaders and workers courted arrest and were taken away by the police in a bus.

Some of the workers turned violent and climbed over the barricades put up by the police. The policemen used mild force to stop and disperse the protesters. The BJP leaders detained during the protest included Mr. Poonia, Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and MLAs Ashok Lahoti and Ramlal Sharma.

“Capital of crime”

Mr. Poonia said Rajasthan had turned into a “capital of crime” in the Congress rule and the people were at the receiving end because of increasing crimes. “Mr. Gehlot, who is also the Home Minister, does not know what is happening in the State... Crimes are taking place because the criminals are fearless,” he said.

Mr. Rathore said the State was on the “path of destruction” under the Congress rule, while the common people were suffering because of the State government giving a free hand to criminals, mafia and extremists. He said the people would not tolerate an “oppressive government” which was making their lives difficult.

