BJP stages dharna in Punjab over attack on party MLA

BJP workers during a protest against the Punjab government in Patiala on Sunday.

Chandigarh

29 March 2021 00:50 IST

Party delegation meets Governor

Several Punjab BJP leaders staged a sit-in outside the official residence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Sunday to protest the attack on a party MLA in Muktsar district.

BJP MLA from Abohar in Fazilka district Arun Narang was allegedly thrashed and his clothes torn by a group of protesting farmers in Muktsar’s Malout on Saturday. The BJP leader had gone to Malout to address a press conference.

A delegation of Punjab BJP leaders called on Governor V.P. Singh Badnore and submitted a memorandum. After the meeting, the BJP leaders headed to the Chief Minister’s residence. A few BJP leaders even took off their shirts as a mark of protest.

The protesters raised slogans against the Congress government, alleging that law and order had completely broken down in the State. “Does the Opposition party (BJP) has no right to put forth its views,” Mr. Sharma asked while condemning the attack on Mr. Narang.

“The voice of the BJP cannot be suppressed. We have never seen democracy being shamed this way,” he said.

BJP leader and former Minister Tikshan Sood demanded Capt. Amarinder’s resignation. “BJP leaders are being targeted. There is no sign of democracy in the State. We came here to tell him (the CM) that he is not capable of running the State and should resign,” he said.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Sharma said, “The incident has exposed the tall claims of the State government regarding the law and order situation. I want to say that it is the Vidhan Sabha which was stripped, not Arun Narang. It is the responsibility of the CM and the Speaker to ensure the safety of a member.”

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders and workers held protests at Gurdaspur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Batala and Ludhiana against the attack on Mr. Narang.