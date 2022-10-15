BJP spokesperson seeks release of Sikhs imprisoned beyond jail term in militancy cases

Demand has also been raised by several Sikh outfits, political parties such as Shiromani Akali Dal

PTI New Delhi
October 15, 2022 18:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Sikh community holding a peaceful protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. They were objecting that several sikhs were languishing in jails across India despite having served out their terms. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson R.P. Singh on Saturday demanded the release of Sikhs who, he claimed, continue to languish in jails even after serving their prison terms in militancy cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Many Sikhs booked during militancy continue to remain in jails, although they have completed their prison terms. They are aged and pose no threat to society rather they need family support to look after their needs. I appeal to all State governments to sympathetically consider such cases," Mr. Singh, himself a Sikh, said in a tweet.

He noted that many lifers are often considered for release after serving 14 years in jail and added that many Sikh prisoners remain imprisoned even after 32 years behind bars.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The demand has also been raised by several Sikh outfits and political parties such as the Shiromani Akali Dal. PTI KR KR ANB ANB

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sikhism
Punjab
prison
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app