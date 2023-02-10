HamberMenu
BJP spokesperson, party’s youth wing office bearer assaulted in Manipur

February 10, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - MPHAL:

Iboyaima Laithangbam

I

Two prominent cadres, a spokesperson and a youth wing office-bearer of Bharatiya Janata party’s Manipur unit, were severely beaten up by some unidentified persons around midnight on Thursday, police sources said on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The BJP spokesperson M. Suresh Kumar and the office secretary of the party’s youth wing, Ningombam Alex were interceptied by some persons when they were returning home by car after a late night meeting held at the BJP office at Nityaipat Chuthek.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren who also holds the Home portfolio has strongly condemned the attack. He further said that instructions have been issued to launch combing operations to arrest the assailants. However there is so far no breakthrough.

