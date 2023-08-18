ADVERTISEMENT

BJP spent over ₹209 crore in 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls: Expenditure report

August 18, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - New Delhi

According to the main election expenditure report on Gujarat polls submitted by the party on July 15, it spent ₹209.97 crore on general party propaganda and funding of candidates

PTI

BJP supporters after victory in 2022 Gujarat Assembly Election at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on December 8. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The BJP, which is in power in Gujarat for over 25 years, had spent over ₹209 crore in the 2022 Assembly polls, according to details submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

The expenditure report was put in public domain by the poll panel on August 17.

ALSO READ
The reason behind BJP’s record breaking victory in Gujarat, close defeat in Himachal Pradesh

According to the main election expenditure report on Gujarat polls submitted by the party on July 15, it spent ₹209.97 crore on general party propaganda and funding of candidates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP returned to power in Gujarat last December, scoring a landslide win.

The party paid nearly ₹41 crore to candidates contesting the polls and over ₹15 crore was spent on travel expenditure, including use of aircraft and helicopters.

On general party propaganda, it spent ₹160.62 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US