BJP spent over ₹209 crore in 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls: Expenditure report

August 18, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP, which is in power in Gujarat for over 25 years, had spent over ₹209 crore in the 2022 Assembly polls, according to details submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

The expenditure report was put in public domain by the poll panel on August 17.

According to the main election expenditure report on Gujarat polls submitted by the party on July 15, it spent ₹209.97 crore on general party propaganda and funding of candidates.

The BJP returned to power in Gujarat last December, scoring a landslide win.

The party paid nearly ₹41 crore to candidates contesting the polls and over ₹15 crore was spent on travel expenditure, including use of aircraft and helicopters.

On general party propaganda, it spent ₹160.62 crore.