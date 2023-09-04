BJP, SP accuse each other of corrupting Ghosi bypoll, complain to EC

September 04, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Lucknow

The last day of campaigning for Ghosi assembly bypoll on Sunday was dominated by allegations and counter-allegations with the BJP State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary writing a letter to the Chief State Election Commissioner in Lucknow alleging that the Samajwadi Party candidate was distributing money in Dalit and Muslim areas coming under the assembly segment.

The SP in turn claimed the BJP government is trying to influence the poll through government machinery. The voting is scheduled for September 5.

“On the last day of campaigning for the Ghosi bypoll, the SP candidate and leaders distributed money in booths and villages dominated by Muslim and Dalit voters. The SP is trying to influence the Ghosi bypoll. The outside supporters of the SP candidate, are threatening voters in villages and pollute the environment. I request you to please direct the District Election Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police (SP) to act immediately,” reads the letter by Mr. Chaudhary to the Chief State Election Commissioner, U.P.

The opposition SP also submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission claiming Ministers of the State government were misusing government machinery in the by-election.

“State government ministers are doing unfair things. They are pressurising contractors in government departments and traders to support the BJP candidate. Election Commission which is an impartial, independent body should adopt an independent, transparent process so that the faith of democracy and the impartiality of the Election Commission is maintained,” reads the SP memorandum.