BJP social media team member questioned for “objectionable” tweets

07 January 2022 05:10 IST

He had commented against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi

A member of the social media team of the Maharashtra unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was questioned by the Mumbai police’s cyber crime cell for over eight hours on Thursday in connection with his “objectionable” tweets.

Jiten Gajaria had made comments against the State’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi after which a complaint was made against him seeking his arrest. Later in the evening, the tweets were deleted.

“We wanted to know details from him and that’s why he was called,” a Mumbai police official said. Vivekananda Gupta, Mr. Gajaria’s lawyer and BJP leader, said there was nothing objectionable in the tweet. “But he was called by the police to record his statement. This is harassment,” he said.

“An office-bearer of the BJP has once again, through his tweets, exposed their misogynist, sexist, anti-women mindset. They need to learn to draw a line between political opponents and their families. Shame on them, their only job here seems to be to troll women,” tweeted Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.