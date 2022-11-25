  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP 'sleeping cells' have infiltrated party, says Uttarakhand Congress chief Karan Mahara

Mr. Mahara said anyone speaking against a Congress leader must be hand-in-glove with the BJP.

November 25, 2022 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST - Dehradun

PTI
Karan Mahara, Congress’ Uttarakhand unit chief.

Karan Mahara, Congress’ Uttarakhand unit chief. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Congress' Uttarakhand unit chief Karan Mahara has alleged that the BJP's "sleeping cells" had entered the party and were trying to weaken it in every way.

While Mr. Mahara did not take any names, he said anyone speaking against a Congress leader must be hand-in-glove with the BJP.

"They are people who have been put into the Congress by the BJP. They are BJP supporters. They will definitely oppose or indulge in 'character assassination' of anyone who tries to strengthen the Congress," Mr. Mahara said while addressing party workers on Thursday.

Referring to a meeting held by Amit Shah with BJP MLAs, he said the Union Home minister had advised them to follow the mantra of "idol breaking" to weaken the Congress and come to power.

"Idol breaking means indulging in character assassination of Congress leaders who are doing well and that is exactly what these elements planted in the Congress by the BJP are doing. They are in the Congress office during the day and BJP leaders' homes at night," Mr. Mahara said.

He also cautioned party workers to be on their guard against such elements.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.