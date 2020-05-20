BJP slams Maharashtra government for high COVID-19 numbers, cites Kerala’s performance

Mumbai

20 May 2020 17:34 IST

State BJP unit president Chandrakant Patil appeals to the people to protest outside their homes by holding black placards, black ribbons and wearing black masks between 11 am and 12 noon on May 22

Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has “failed” to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22.

The BJP’s attack came a day after the COVID-19 case count in Maharashtra reached 37,136 with 1,325 deaths.

Alleging that health infrastructure in Mumbai has collapsed completely, State BJP unit president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the State government had failed to announce any package for the poor and the needy.

Worst-hit by the pandemic, Mumbai has so far reported 22,563 coronavirus positive cases and 800 deaths.

Mr. Patil said the BJP and the people of the State had initially decided to support the government in view of the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Maharashtra reported its first coronavairus patient on March 9, the tally is now nearing the 40,000-mark,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Patil said while Kerala also reported its first coronavirus case on March 9, the count in the southern State remained under 1,000 in a period of 70 days and the number of fatalities remained under 12.

“In contrast, the number of the COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra has crossed 1,300. This (data) underlines the failure of the Thackeray government,” Mr. Patil said.

In such a scenario, the people cannot stop themselves now from expressing their anger against the government, he said, adding that the BJP is also obliged to take a stand.

“Maharashtra Bachao”

On Tuesday, BJP leaders and workers had handed over memorandums against the government to all tehsildars and district collectors as a mark of “Maharashtra Bachao” protest.

“I appeal to the people to protest outside their homes by holding black placards, black ribbons and wearing black masks between 11 am and 12 noon on Friday. They should maintain social distancing during the protest,” Mr. Patil said.

The Congress, which is one of the constituents in the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, meanwhile said that the BJP was “anti-Maharashtra”.

“It was expected that the BJP would stand up against the Centre for the injustice meted out to Maharashtra and its people in terms of financial aid. It is now clear that the BJP’s loyalties do not lie with Maharashtra,” State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

Meanwhile, referring to Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ recent visit to Governor BS Koshyari, another Congress spokesman Atul Londhe alleged the BJP leader was trying to “destabilise” the MVA government.

“On the face of it, Fadnavis met the governor to complain about the alleged failure of the government, but people have seen through his politics of frequently visiting the governor and forming a government in the early hours (in November last year).

Mr. Londhe was referring to the government formed by Mr. Fadnavis, a former CM, with the support of NCP’s Ajit Pawar amidst the political instability in the State after the hung verdict of the Assembly. However, the arrangement didn’t last long and the government collapsed within 80 hours.

The Congress spokesperson also asked the BJP to ensure that Maharashtra is paid its pending GST refund from the Centre at the earliest.