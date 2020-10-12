BJP slams Farooq remarks linking Art. 370, LAC standoff

Mr Patra said it was painful and a source of worry that such remarks were being made by a member of Parliament.

The BJP on Monday sharply criticised veteran National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, terming his remarks seeking Chinese help in restoring Article 370 as “seditious and anti-national”.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra made these remarks at a presser at the party headquarters in New Delhi. “Article 370 was abrogated by Parliament and done in a constitutional manner,” said Mr. Patra adding that Dr Abdullah was being “seditious and anti-national”.

Dr. Abdullah had, in an interview, said the face-off between India and China in Eastern Ladakh was a direct consequence of the abrogation of Article 370 which China had not accepted and that he was “hopeful” that the Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored with Chinese help.

Mr Patra said it was painful and a source of worry that such remarks were being made by a member of Parliament.

“Opposition leaders have the right to criticise the government but to appeal to foreign powers just because of frustration with Prime Minister Modi is unseemly,” the BJP spokesperson said. He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made similar comments when he questioned the Balakot air strikes.