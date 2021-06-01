BJP slams ex-CPI(M) Minister for ‘instigating’ violence

Opposition party trying to create disturbances in State, it says

Tripur’s ruling party, the BJP, has slammed senior CPI(M) MLA and former Minister Bhanu Lal Saha for asking party workers to be ready with sharp cutting weapons and iron rods to resist politically enthused attacks. Condemning his social media post, the BJP alleged that the main Opposition party was trying to create disturbances in the State where COVID-19 infection had a seen a surge.

“The State government under leadership of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb unleashed numerous measures to help out people affected in various ways by the surge of COVID-19. The CPI(M) is trying to upset these initiatives, and create unrest in society”, party spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said in a press conference on Tuesday.

He also came down heavily on CPI(M)-led left front Chairman Bijan Dhar and former MP Jitendra Choudhury for making similar rhetoric ‘aiming at creating law and order situation in the State’.

Mr. Dhar and Mr. Choudhury did make calls for resistance against ‘spate of attacks on CPI(M) rank and file by BJP hooligans’, but Mr. Saha in his post in a social media platform listed weapons and articles party workers and supporters should collect to build resistance.

Mr. Chakraborty asserted that the police should suo motu take legal action against the CPI(M) leaders who were ‘instigating people to take law in their own hands’.

A BJP supporter has lodged a complaint against Mr. Dhar, Mr. Choudhury and Mr. Saha at the Amtali police station in west Tripura. Police have registered a case under sections 120(B), 153(A), 109 and 506 of the IPC.