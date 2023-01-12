BJP signals realignment with SBSP in Uttar Pradesh

January 12, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary on Thursday said that the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and former BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar is not “untouchable” for the saffron outfit, and that his party was ready to take with it whoever agrees with its agenda.

Mr. Chaudhary’s statement, indicating a possible realignment of the two parties, comes as the BJP has been continuously sending signals to bring more leaders from Dalit and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the State under its fold in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Chaudhary, addressing mediapersons, referred to Mr. Rajbhar as an “old friend”. Recently, U.P. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had called Mr. Rajbhar a “permanent friend”.

After parting ways with the Samajwadi Party (SP)-led allaince during the Presidential polls, the SBSP has been continuously showing his inclination towards the BJP. It had supported the BJP’s nominee Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential polls and started supporting the State government in the Assembly.

Earlier talking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajbhar had stated that he might choose any alliance according to the State’s political environment.

The SBSP, which was formed in 2002, has a sizeable support among the Rajbhar community in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Rajbhars constitute about 4% of the State’s electorate.

The party has been demanding for the inclusion of the community in the list of Scheduled Castes in the State. The SBSP had formed an alliance with the SP in the 2022 Assembly polls, winning six of the 19 seats it contested. In 2017, it had won four seats while in alliance with the BJP.