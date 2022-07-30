BJP showing arrogance of power, common man has capacity to teach it a lesson, says Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 30, 2022 16:38 IST

‘The common man has the capacity to teach the BJP a lesson for displaying arrogance of power’

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on July 30, 2022 said the Bharatiya Janata Party was displaying the arrogance of power just because of its majority in Parliament and its days could be numbered if the common man united against it.

Addressing party workers in Dhule, some 325 kilometres from here, Mr. Pawar said there was a legend about the sun never setting on the British Empire, but it collapsed when the common man united.

"Similarly, the common man has the capacity to teach the BJP a lesson for displaying arrogance of power," Mr. Pawar said.

Referring to the tussle between BJP MPs and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha over a remark by the latter's colleague Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President Droupadi Murmu, the NCP chief slammed the behaviour of the ruling party parliamentarians.

"The concerned MP used a wrong word for the President and apologized after realising his mistake. But the BJP wanted Sonia Gandhi to apologise. She was heckled by BJP MPs and ministers. It was our MP (daughter Supriya Sule) who escorted her out till her vehicle. Otherwise something could have happened there," Mr. Pawar told party workers.

"Such is the arrogance of power of the BJP that they can take extreme steps if they do not agree with you," the NCP chief claimed.

Slamming Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Mr. Pawar said the former did not allow the Assembly speaker's election for the past two years but allowed it in two days after the new government took over.

"If such is the conduct of the governor, then what will happen to democracy? It is our duty to protect democracy and the Constitution at any cost," Mr. Pawar asserted.