BJP, Shiv Sena will contest on equal number of Seats in upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, says Chandrakant Patil

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Shiv Sena would contest an equal number of Seats in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, said senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday.

“Of the 288 Seats in the State Assembly, the BJP and the Sena would contest on 135 Seats each while the remaining 18 Seats would be left for our allies,” said Mr. Patil, speaking on the sidelines of a drought review tour in Aurangabad district.

In the recently concluded Parliamentary election, the BJP-Sena alliance swept the State, winning 41 of the 48 Lok Sabha Seats in a spectacular performance which saw the saffron alliance secure more than 50% of the vote share for the first time in Maharashtra.

Mr. Patil’s probable ‘formula’ for the seat-sharing arrangements in the Assembly polls reflect the BJP’s growing dominance and influence in the State which threaten to eclipse that of the Sena’s.

In earlier times, when the Sena was the more dominant of the two saffron allies, it was the BJP which usually contested more constituencies in a general election while the Sena took the greater share of seats in an Assembly election.

The acrimonious seat-sharing arrangements between the two polar alliances in Maharashtra – the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Sena-BJP – prior to the 2014 Assembly election saw the four major parties in the State contest separately.

At the time, the Sena had offered the BJP only 119 Seats, while keeping 151 for itself which resulted in both parties fighting separately.

However, in the final result, while both the Parties failed to secure a clear majority, the BJP won 122 Seats while the Sena managed only 63 Seats.

In a bid to cling on to power, Uddhav Thackeray’s Party was compelled to form an alliance with its saffron ally after Sharad Pawar’s NCP made an unsolicited offer to support the BJP allegedly in the interests of a ‘stable government’ in the State.