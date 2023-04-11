BJP sharpens attack on AAP government over Punjab’s drug menace

April 11, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Ahead of the Jalandhar parliamentary by-election, slated for May 10, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has sharpened its attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, accusing it of failing to address the drug menace plaguing the State.

The BJP’s national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said that despite tall promises made by the AAP, the problem persists. “In fact, the drug menace has assumed a rather alarming proportion, reflecting the non-seriousness of the government in tackling it,” he said, asking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to disclose how many “big fishes” involved in the illegal drug trade had been apprehended in the last one year of the AAP’s rule.

Demanding that the AAP should release a ‘white paper’ on concrete steps taken by the government to eradicate the drug menace from Punjab, Mr. Shergill said that merely taking “cosmetic measures to deal with the crucial problem is not sufficient”. He said that in order to end the menace of drugs in Punjab and save youth from substance abuse, the government must take steps to strengthen the State intelligence network, break the complete drug supply chain, carry out drug de-addiction drives aggressively, organise motivational seminars, and ensure that rehabilitation centres function properly.

Mr. Shergill said that AAP leaders, including Mr. Mann and the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, had stated on several public platforms before the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls that if they assumed power, their government would end the drug menace within three-four months, but after one year in power, the AAP government had failed to deliver on its key promise.

He said that instances of youngsters dying of drug overdose were being reported from several parts of the State on a regular basis, yet the government continued to be a mute spectator.