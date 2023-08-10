ADVERTISEMENT

BJP sends State unit chief to Srinagar to ‘talk to disgruntled members’

August 10, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - SRINAGAR

‘I will hear their apprehensions and concerns, I will see what they are feeling,’ Ravinder Raina said

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday witnessed multiple meetings of local leaders in Srinagar. Several leaders have expressed disenchantment with the party’s local leadership and threatened to leave the party.

Dozens of BJP leaders, including known faces like Hina Shafi Bhat, Sofi Yousuf, Javaid Qureshi, and Asim Masoodi, were seen holding a meeting at a hotel in Srinagar. However, these BJP leaders deflected questions on differences within the party and threats of resignations. “These are all rumours,” Mr. Sofi said.

Party sources said the discontentment among the BJP leaders in Kashmir came to the fore during a meeting presided over by BJP general secretary Ashok Koul on August 5. Several leaders from Kashmir expressed their unhappiness over “not being involved in the decision making” and accused the party of disregarding their suggestions. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of BJP leaders have voiced their growing concern about the party’s functioning since August 5. “I have come here to meet everyone. I will hear their apprehensions and concerns, I will see what they are feeling. They are all my friends,” BJP State president Ravinder Raina said in Srinagar.

Mr. Raina arrived in Srinagar and met some local leaders. However, he did not attend the meeting of BJP leaders held at a Srinagar hotel.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US