BJP sends State unit chief to Srinagar to ‘talk to disgruntled members’

August 10, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday witnessed multiple meetings of local leaders in Srinagar. Several leaders have expressed disenchantment with the party’s local leadership and threatened to leave the party.

Dozens of BJP leaders, including known faces like Hina Shafi Bhat, Sofi Yousuf, Javaid Qureshi, and Asim Masoodi, were seen holding a meeting at a hotel in Srinagar. However, these BJP leaders deflected questions on differences within the party and threats of resignations. “These are all rumours,” Mr. Sofi said.

Party sources said the discontentment among the BJP leaders in Kashmir came to the fore during a meeting presided over by BJP general secretary Ashok Koul on August 5. Several leaders from Kashmir expressed their unhappiness over “not being involved in the decision making” and accused the party of disregarding their suggestions.

Scores of BJP leaders have voiced their growing concern about the party’s functioning since August 5. “I have come here to meet everyone. I will hear their apprehensions and concerns, I will see what they are feeling. They are all my friends,” BJP State president Ravinder Raina said in Srinagar.

Mr. Raina arrived in Srinagar and met some local leaders. However, he did not attend the meeting of BJP leaders held at a Srinagar hotel.