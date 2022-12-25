BJP sends high level team to Tripura to check Assembly poll preparations

December 25, 2022 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - AGARTALA

A high level team of the BJP led by the National general secretary B.L. Santosh, arrived here on Sunday, to oversee preparations for the ensuing Assembly elections in Tripura. The party’s State in charge Mahesh Sharma, election in charge Mahendra Singh and National spokesperson Sambit Patra were other members of the team.

A State leader said the Central leaders would attend several party meetings and discussions during their two-day stay in Tripura. They would also check the list of probable candidates for all sixty Assembly constituencies, he added.

After arrival, Mr. Santosh presided over a meeting of the Election Management Committee which was also attended by the Union MoS Pratima Bhowmik, senior State leaders and members of the committee, which included the State’s Information Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. Chief Minister Manik Saha who received the Central leaders at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, did not attend.

The former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Biplab Kumar Deb could not attend as he was on a tour in south Tripura.

The elections in Tripura are due in early February next year. The saffron party is readying the candidates’ list for all the sixty constituencies as it is reportedly unsure of the continuing tie-up with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura, as the latter has become an irrelevant entity in State politics.

Sources in the BJP said the party was in ‘two minds’ over proposing a pre-poll alliance with the TIPRA for twenty tribal reserved seats as the regional party led by the State’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya had been rigid over his ‘Greater Tipraland’ (a theoretical State for indigenous people residing in Tripura and adjoining States) demand.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman reiterated his party’s possible electoral agreement with the CPI(M) to defeat the BJP. He however, was non-committal about the same with the Trinamool Congress sarcastically blaming the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party of trying to ‘eat one percent votes of the opposition to help the BJP’.

CPI(M) leaders have not ruled out the possibility of shaking hands with the Congress.