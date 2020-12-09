BJP sees Rajasthan polls’ win ‘mandate’ given by farmers to reforms

NEW DELHI

09 December 2020 17:50 IST

Javadekar stresses that people, especially farmers, have given government a “decisive”victory

The BJP on Wednesday claimed that its win in the local body polls in Rajasthan as well as victories in other States after the three farm Bills were passed by Parliament were a “mandate” accorded by farmers for the agri reforms enacted by the Modi government.

In a tweet, BJP president J.P. Nadda said the party’s win in Rajasthan symbolised “the trust the poor, farmers and labourers” have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Senior party leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stressed that people, especially farmers, have given the government a “decisive”victory.

Addressing a presser at the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi, Mr. Javadekar said that the poll victories in rural Rajasthan were to be noted especially. The BJP won 353 of 636 zila parishads and 1,990 of 4,371 panchayat samitis, leaving the Congress behind.

By opting for the BJP, said Mr. Javadekar, voters had reversed the trend of the State’s ruling party winning most seats in the local polls.

The Congress is in power in the State.

“This is a huge victory. This is farmers’ mandate for farm reforms,” Mr Javadekar said.

The Central government had engaged in talks with the protesting farmer union leaders with an open mind, he observed and expressed the confidence that a resolution would be reached.

Mr. Javadekar noted that the BJP had recently put up impressive shows in a spate of elections; from the Bihar Assembly polls to bypolls in a number of States, besides local elections in Hyderabad and Arunachal Pradesh. “Be it the northeast, east, south; whatever direction you go it is the BJP everywhere”, he said.

The wins had come after the farm laws, COVID-19 and economic troubles and “despite the misinformation campaign” by the Opposition, he added.