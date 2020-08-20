BJP seeks explanation from 4 MLAs

JAI PUR

20 August 2020 23:56 IST

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan has sought an explanation from four of its MLAs for remaining absent in the State Assembly despite a whip during the voting on a confidence motion moved by the Congress government last week. The government had won the trust vote.

The four legislators, elected from the reserved seats in southern Rajasthan’s tribal belt, had reportedly left the House on Friday last after it was adjourned following an obituary reference. The House reassembled in the afternoon for the debate and voting on the confidence motion.

