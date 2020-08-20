Other States

BJP seeks explanation from 4 MLAs

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan has sought an explanation from four of its MLAs for remaining absent in the State Assembly despite a whip during the voting on a confidence motion moved by the Congress government last week. The government had won the trust vote.

The four legislators, elected from the reserved seats in southern Rajasthan’s tribal belt, had reportedly left the House on Friday last after it was adjourned following an obituary reference. The House reassembled in the afternoon for the debate and voting on the confidence motion.

