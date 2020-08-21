BJP seeks explanation from 4 MLAs for absence in trust vote

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan has sought an explanation from four of its MLAs for remaining absent in the Assembly despite a whip during the voting on a confidence motion moved by the Congress government last week. The government had won the trust vote.
The four legislators, elected from the reserved seats in southern Rajasthan’s tribal belt, had reportedly left the House on Friday last after it was adjourned following an obituary reference. The House reassembled in the afternoon for the debate and voting on the confidence motion.
The MLAs — Kailash Chandra Meena (Garhi), Harendra Ninama (Ghatol), Gopi Chand Meena (Aspur) and Gotam Lal (Dhariawad) — were summoned to Jaipur to give their explanation.
Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said here on Thursday that the clarification of the legislators would be matched with the party’s feedback before action was taken.
The four legislators were among the 19 BJP MLAs who were shifted to Gujarat for three days earlier this month, with the opposition party alleging that they were being harassed by government officials. The BJP has 72 MLAs in the 200-member Assembly.
