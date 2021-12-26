BJP seeks CBI probe in TET scam

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said a CBI enquiry should be conducted in the alleged irregularities in the 2020 Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET).

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Patil claimed not just TET, irregularities in other examinations were also coming to the fore.

“The Minister concerned should take the responsibility. The TET should be conducted again. Several Ministers are involved in the irregularities and it will be revealed when the CBI begins a probe. The MVA should not fear the CBI enquiry,” he said.

He added that the alleged scam was big and the State police will not be able to investigate. The police have arrested Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) commissioner Tukaram Supe in connection with the alleged malpractice last week.